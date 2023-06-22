Her Dad Married His Mistress And Then They Wanted To Steal Her Baby Name, So She Beat Them To It

Have you ever had someone “steal” a baby name from you? For instance, let’s say you’ve told your friend group for years that you would name your baby girl Grace, but then one of your best friends gets pregnant before you and names their daughter Grace. It would feel a bit unfair, wouldn’t it?

One woman has had a baby-naming drama, but it doesn’t involve her friends. It involves her dad and stepmom.

Her mom unexpectedly passed away last year, and it’s been very hard on her and her three siblings. Her mom was a very clever and artistic person.

She always wanted to have four kids and name them in a particular order, so their first name initials spell out the word “love.”

When she was younger, she asked her mom what she would do if she couldn’t have any more kids before spelling out “love.”

Her mom said she’d like one of her children to carry out the tradition and finish the word for her.

Before her mom’s passing, all their family needed was one more sibling to be the “E” baby and finish the word. Her mom always said she’d love to have a daughter named Elise or a son named Emilio.

But as time passed, the relationship between her parents worsened due to her dad’s infidelity, so they always put off having a fourth child.

Now, her dad has remarried, and her stepmom is the woman who used to be his mistress. She recently had a baby, and months before going into labor, she ran into some major drama with them.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.