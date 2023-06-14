Her Dad’s Refusing To Apologize After He Called Her Husband Lazy In Front Of All Their Baby Shower Guests

This 35-year-old woman has a 62-year-old father who is an extreme perfectionist– which she believes makes him pretty difficult to get along with.

Her dad also grew up during the 1960s and 1970s, when men were viewed as breadwinners and physical providers; meanwhile, wives were “supposed to” be the people who provided psychological and emotional support to their children.

That’s why her dad was never a warm and nurturing father figure. Instead, that responsibility was delegated to her mother.

Back when she was dating, however, she wound up meeting and falling in love with a guy who was the exact opposite of her dad.

They have since tied the knot, too, and her husband– who is 36– is reportedly nurturing, warm, and extremely involved in their two sons’ lives.

At the same time, her husband financially provides for their family.

And given the stark contrast between her husband’s experience being a father versus her dad’s experience, her dad just cannot seem to understand that her husband’s responsibilities do not end as soon as he gets home.

So, it doesn’t make sense to her dad why her husband does not have time to, for instance, fix up things around their home.

“Now, firstly, my husband is not technical like my father– and doesn’t want to be,” she explained.

