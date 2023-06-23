Her Daughter Stole Her Credit Card And Racked Up Nearly $4,000, So She Isn’t Inviting To Daughter To Her Wedding

For the past three years, this 47-year-old woman has been in low contact with her daughter, Noelle, due to a variety of different incidents.

Once, Noelle tried to steal her other daughter’s boyfriend. In fact, Noelle harassed and set her other daughter up on multiple blind dates. At the same time, Noelle was sending steamy text messages to her other daughter’s boyfriend.

“And when that didn’t work, Noelle went over to the boyfriend’s house, and the cops were called on her when he turned her down, and she wouldn’t leave,” she recalled.

This even pushed the guy to end his relationship with her other daughter, too, simply because he did not want to deal with Noelle anymore.

Another time, Noelle stole some jewelry from her grandmother– which was gifted by her grandma’s late husband. Then, Noelle sold the precious items, and they were never able to get the jewelry pieces back.

Still, her last straw was when she found out that Noelle had stolen her credit card and ran up a bill nearing $4,000!

“There is a lot more to it,” she said, “But that was my last straw.”

Anyway, she is now getting married very soon to a guy who she has been with for 10 years. And for their wedding, they just opted to have a very small gathering of just 8 people in total– inviting just her two other kids, her fiancé’s kids, and her grandmother.

And while she claimed that Noelle is “better now,” she still does not trust that her daughter will not try to pull some sort of stunt at her wedding.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.