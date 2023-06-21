Her Ex-Boyfriend Beat Up Her Current Boyfriend And Has Been Sending Him Threats, And She Is Not Sure What To Do

This 24-year-old woman’s last relationship was apparently really tumultuous.

She claimed that her ex-boyfriend, who is 25, was extremely verbally, mentally, and physically abusive. He would also constantly cheat on her, lie to her, and gaslight her into thinking that she was not good enough.

“Until he broke up with me for the last time, and I decided that enough was enough,” she recalled.

Anyway, that was about two years ago. Then, about seven months later, she met her current boyfriend. And thankfully, he is the complete opposite of her ex.

Just last week, however, she was reminded of her ex-boyfriend’s horrible ways after there was a physical altercation between him and her current boyfriend.

It all began when her boyfriend was going home from work, and, out of nowhere, her ex-boyfriend approached him before pushing him over.

At that point, her boyfriend confronted her ex and asked what the problem was.

Yet, without any warning whatsoever, her ex just punched her boyfriend in the nose. Then, her ex proceeded to beat him up before some bystanders finally got involved.

Afterward, the police were called, and she and her boyfriend were able to get a temporary restraining order against her ex. But she just cannot understand why her ex-boyfriend did that.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.