Her Ex Gifted Her A Very Pretty Lemon Tree, And She’s Thinking It Might Be Nice To Leave Him Some Of The Lemons As A Gift

This 32-year-old woman used to be in a relationship with a 33-year-old guy, but they broke up a little more than a month ago.

During their time together, her now ex-boyfriend gifted her a very pretty lemon tree, and it actually takes quite some time for a lemon tree to actually give you lemons.

Regardless of whether you keep your lemon tree inside or outside, it takes a tree about 3 to 5 years until you can expect to have any lemons from it.

Well, this lemon tree from her ex finally has given her lemons; two, to be exact.

“We are on okay terms, I see him at the office about 2 times a month, and I actually want to give him the lemons because he loved that tree and used to watch the progress of their growth every time he was here,” she explained.

“We would talk about all the ways we’d use the lemons when they were ready. Would it be weird if I made a nice package and gave him the lemons?”

“He did buy me the tree, and I do want him to have them, I will keep the rest of the lemons that the tree bears, but since this is the first batch, it would make me happy for him to have them and I don’t see any harm being caused to him by giving them to him.”

Her plan is to put the first two lemons from the tree inside of a brown paper bag, write a note to her ex, and put it in a discreet spot on his desk for him to find later in the day.

She’s not sure if that would be a sweet idea or a bad one. What do you think?

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.