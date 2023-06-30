Her Fiancé Saved Steamy Bikini Photos Of His Assistant In His Phone, And It’s Making Her So Sick That She Wants To Give Back The Ring And Disappear On Him

This 31-year-old woman is currently engaged, and her fiancé is a 33-year-old dentist. Her fiancé sadly has done a couple of things recently that made her question his behavior, and she’s currently in the midst of working on being able to fully trust him again.

One persisting problem in their relationship is the fact that her fiancé will save steamy photos of women on social media that he knows in real life.

The photos her fiancé chooses to save all depict these women in bikinis, revealing dresses, or tops that are pretty low-cut.

But it gets worse. He also will actively try to see if an attractive woman works at a particular place, and then he will frequent that place.

“He screenshots and zooms into girls from yoga studio reviews, sees if they work there, and then suddenly he decides he wants to do yoga again, etc.,” she explained.

“So…my world has been kind of narrowing as I have felt extremely uncomfortable about him going more and more places and hanging out with more and more people.”

They have both agreed to attend counseling together to attempt to work through this, but now she doesn’t see how it’s going to work.

Although she is trying everything to salvage their relationship, she’s at the end of her rope after something that just happened, and it’s to the point where she wants to skip out on their next counseling session or their engagement altogether.

One day not too long ago, her fiancé asked her if she could use his phone to contact someone in there.

