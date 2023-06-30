Her Former Boss Recently Got Divorced And Wants To Take Her Out On A Date, But She Doesn’t Want A Fling, And He Doesn’t Want To Be Committed Right Now

As soon as this 23-year-old girl graduated from college, she began an internship at a company. It was there that she met her 42-year-old boss, and during the entire time she worked for him, he always directed comments at her that were anything but appropriate.

Her boss would talk about her hair, her body, and her clothes. Her boss did say things to her in a subtle way, but there was no mistake about his intentions behind his words.

“…I simply ignored it, but if I’m going to be completely honest, it didn’t exactly bother me, still, I full-on knew it was wrong, he was a married man with children, and I had a boyfriend,” she explained.

She did wind up leaving her job after she received a better offer, and when she left, she did not keep in touch with her boss.

But, a couple of weeks back, she ran into him. They both work in the same industry and in the same city, so it was probably only a matter of time before their paths crossed once more.

Anyway, when she did see her boss, he instantly told her that he had gotten divorced. She knew about that because she had heard the news.

Right after her boss said he was no longer with his wife, he then started really hitting on her.

“Then he mentioned something about how much he’d love to take me out, I laughed it off and pretended to be flattered, but I wasn’t clear with him on whether I’m down for that or not,” she said.

“He then sent flowers to my place, and we started texting from then on. I’m not going to lie the whole thing still feels wrong, and I realize how some might see that there are a lot of red flags down the way. But he’s not my boss anymore, nor is he married, so…fundamentally, it isn’t wrong. However, my friends and family do think that I’m making a huge mistake by giving a man “like him” a window into my life.”

