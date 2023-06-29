Her Friend Drunkenly Confessed To Wanting To Hook Up With Her Boyfriend If He Was Down To Cheat

This 21-year-old woman has been officially dating her boyfriend, who is also 21, for nearly six months now.

However, they first started seeing each other a full year ago and decided to take things slowly at first. And ever since getting to know her boyfriend better, she has realized that he is a “girl’s guy.”

According to her, he is “borderline awkward” but is still extremely nice and patient with everyone.

“Especially girls, in a platonic way. He has a lot of girl friends from before we met, and we also have a lot of mutual friends who are girls,” she explained.

“I never minded this. I get why other girlies feel safe with him because he’s the type of guy you call up when you feel like you are in danger, alone, or need help.”

She also claimed to trust her boyfriend completely. And even though she is aware that some girls around campus sometimes hit on him, she appreciates the fact that he always tells her about it when he gets home after “politely” rejecting them.

That’s why she seriously doubts that her boyfriend would ever hurt her or cheat on her.

Yet, just two nights ago, one of her 20-year-old female friends still tried to make a pass at her boyfriend.

It all began when she and her boyfriend decided to go out with some friends. And one of the girls in their group, named Kath, was also there.

