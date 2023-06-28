Her Friend Excluded Her From Her Wedding, So Now She Doesn’t Feel Like Planning Her Birthday Party

Few things feel worse than being excluded from something by your close friends. How would you feel if one of your good friends suddenly stopped inviting you to milestone events like their wedding or birthday?

One woman is at a loss for what to do after a couple she was very close to stopped inviting her to big events.

She met her 29-year-old friend, Jane, while they were both studying abroad during their college years.

After their trip and college graduation, they still managed to stay in touch. Over the years, she met Jane’s boyfriend, Bob, who is now her husband.

“Bob and Jane decided to move to my city right before COVID, so during lockdown, we were in each other’s bubbles,” she explained.

“We’ve celebrated each other’s birthdays, we’ve had Friendsgiving [and] Christmas parties together, etc.”

In August 2021, Jane and Bob got engaged. She worked hard to throw them a nice engagement party.

One of the gifts she gave Jane was a wine glass that said “wedding planning wine glass on it,” and Jane would send her a picture of her using the glass frequently.

Then in March 2022, she helped Jane plan and throw a birthday party for Bob. Then suddenly, she stopped hearing from them. When Jane’s birthday rolled around that year, she wasn’t told about any festivities.

