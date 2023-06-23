Her Friend Gave Her A Leather Jacket 10 Years Ago, And Now Her Friend Wants It Back

It’s really uncomfortable when someone gives you something like an article of clothing or a memento you kept for so long, only for them to ask for it back.

One woman is refusing to give back a leather jacket her friend gave her ten years ago, and it’s caused some major tension in their relationship.

Ten years ago, her friend Jackie gave her a leather biker jacket from her grandfather. Although it had some sentimental value, Jackie knew she’d never wear it because it was too big for her.

At the time, she was watching shows and movies about bikers and was thrilled to receive the jacket. Jackie was glad to see someone getting use out of it and said on multiple occasions how happy she was to see her wear it.

Over the past ten years, the jacket has become one of her favorite articles of clothing. She wears it all the time.

“I became known to wear this jacket,” she explained.

“I spent all of my 20s in it and into my 30s. I have made countless memories in it.”

By now, she’s owned the jacket twice as long as Jackie has and maybe even longer than Jackie’s grandfather. There is no doubt in her mind that the jacket officially became hers over the last decade.

Unfortunately, Jackie’s grandfather has recently fallen ill and doesn’t have much time left. Because of that, Jackie reached out to her and asked if she could have the leather jacket back. She said it’s the only item she ever received from her grandfather and didn’t realize how important it would be to her when she gave it away.

