Her Friend Got Engaged To A Guy After Only 6 Months Of Knowing Him, And She Wasn’t Super Excited, But Then Her Friend Accused Her Of Being Jealous

This 30-year-old woman and her 28-year-old boyfriend have been together for 10 years and are content with not being married. The topic has come up a few times, but they both are on the same page and are still happy to celebrate their friend’s engagements and weddings.

Recently, her 27-year-old friend/coworker got engaged to a 38-year-old man (after 6 months of knowing each other), and was really excited about showing off her ring to everyone at work.

Her friend attempted to casually make her ring seen in front of everyone in hopes that they all would notice and ask questions and give their congratulations.

“I didn’t ask because I’m not a huge fan of her sometimes over-the-top ‘look at me’ attitude. Eventually, she got sick of waiting and held her hand in my face and said, ‘Look what happened,'” she explained.

She was at her desk and in the middle of a meeting when her coworker told her the news, so she did the best she could at the moment and congratulated her, and hugged her with a smile.

She would soon find out, however, that this was not quite the reaction her friend was hoping for.

At a recent work event, the newly engaged coworker came up to her and flat-out asked her if she was jealous that she got engaged and married before her.

A bit taken aback, she responded that she was not upset about this whatsoever and questioned her friend why she thought that in the first place.

Her friend explained to her that her reaction to the big news was lacking excitement, so it was assumed that it was due to her not being engaged while in a long-lasting relationship.

