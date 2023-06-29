Her Friend Knew That A Group Of Guys At Their College Had Been Making Bets All Semester About Who Would Hook Up With Her First, But Her Friend Never Told Her Until Now

This 21-year-old woman currently goes to college in Florida. And one of her 20-year-old friends, named Kayla, is always visiting their college’s STEM study center.

In fact, Kayla is practically there every single day and meets up with a group of five or six guys– who are all between 20 and 22 years old– pretty often to hang out.

And since she visits Kayla in the study center sometimes, she has recognized the guys with her friend before. However, she really just did not know them at all.

That’s why, a few days ago, she was completely shocked after she found out the entire group had been talking about her throughout the semester.

The guys were not just gossiping, either. Instead, she learned that all of the guys had actually been running bets over the last semester about which guy would get to hook up with her first.

On top of that, one of the guys even claimed that he wanted to “use” her. How gross.

Anyway, after Kayla filled her in on all of that, things started to make sense– since, apparently, three or four of the guys had been acting pretty weird toward her for a long time.

She even started receiving DMs from some of the guys on Instagram and other social platforms.

“And one guy has been kind of creepy, actually? He’s been drawing pictures of me and then DM’ing them to me,” she revealed.

