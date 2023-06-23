Her Friend Was So Jealous Of Her That She Made Her Boyfriend Call Her Up To See If She Would Flirt With Him

Have you ever had a friendship that resulted in turmoil because of insecurity and distrust?

TikTok creator Raquel (@raquelolsson) shares a story about how her ex-friend’s jealousy was a big factor in their relationship.

Raquel met this friend of her’s when she first moved to LA, and the two became close for multiple years. Unfortunately, this friend’s lack of trust in Raquel damaged their relationship.

Raquel realized that her friend was very insecure and worried about the guys she was interested in liking Raquel over her.

“This was for zero reason, zero prompted reason,” Raquel said. “Especially on my end, like zero interest on my part goes against all my values, etcetera, etcetera, obviously,” Raquel explained.

Raquel recalls a time when this supposed friend of hers pranked called her with a guy she was seeing to put Raquel’s loyalty to the test.

She had this guy call Raquel and attempt to see if she would flirt back with him, all while Raquel’s friend was listening in on the other line.

Instantly, Raquel shut down the flirtatiousness and asked him what he was doing talking to her like that, and mentioned that he was seeing her friend.

This whole phone call left Raquel feeling pretty confused, and she was also hurt that her friend didn’t trust her enough to not flirt with the guy that she was seeing.

