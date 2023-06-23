Her Husband Admitted To Her That He Found Her More Attractive Before She Gave Birth To Their Son

This 26-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband welcomed their first, and most likely last, child about 8 months back.

She and her husband have been together for a total of 6 years now, and she has since put on weight somewhat recently.

She does say that the pounds are “slowly coming off,” and she is also feeling a lot more confident in herself because of that.

But then, yesterday evening, something happened between her and her husband that did make her feel terrible.

“Last night, I tried initiating, and he pushed my hand away, saying he was “Ticklish,” she explained.

“This isn’t the first time. This morning he sends me a text (while I’m at work!) telling me he misses when I used to work out and wear [attractive] clothes. I’m very hurt and upset, to say the least.”

“This may just be constructive criticism, and I am taking it the wrong way, but I can’t help but feel really hurt.”

She is crushed that her husband admitted to her that he liked her body better before she gave birth to their child and found her more attractive back then.

Her husband then mentioned he was happy to watch their son so she could find some time to go to the gym as if that was supposed to make her feel better.

