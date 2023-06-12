Her Husband Caused Her To Have An Allergic Reaction After He Pressured Her Into Doing Yard Work, So She Told Him She Wasn’t Going To Be Able To Make His Food For This Week

This 26-year-old girl and her 29-year-old husband just moved to a new state, and since moving there, they have discovered that she’s allergic to some kind of plant near them.

She has no clue what exact plant sets off her allergic reactions, and she is trying to work with her doctor to figure it out.

In the meantime, her doctor has informed her that he does not want her to do any yard work, as she has had a reaction every single time she has done this.

Her reaction is so bad that her joints are swollen for a week, and she also suffers from a rash that breaks out across her whole body.

It doesn’t matter if she wears certain clothes or even gloves in an effort to protect herself; she still gets a reaction.

Her husband is completely aware of how severe her allergy is, yet on Saturday, he pressured her into helping him rake up weeds and grass in the yard.

She really wanted to not help, and she did remind her husband that she would end up having a reaction. Her husband pushed her anyway, and she caved.

Well, on Sunday morning, she ended up with swelling and a rash all across her body, and she feels just awful.

“I normally meal prep for the next week on Sundays,” she explained. “This morning, I…threw me some salads in Tupperware for next week and called it a day. I eat a lot of easy stuff that doesn’t require cooking, so it’s fine.”

