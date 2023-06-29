Her Husband Did The Exact Opposite Of What She Asked For On Mother’s Day, So She Decided To Do The Same Thing To Him On Father’s Day

When you’re married with young kids, a lot of holiday planning is up to you. If your kids are too young to make Father’s Day and Mother’s Day plans, you have to step in to make sure the day is still special for your spouse.

After one woman’s husband did the opposite of what she asked for on Mother’s Day, she decided to do the same thing to him this past Father’s Day.

She’s 32 years old and has two young kids under 10 with her husband of nine years.

On Mother’s Day this year, she told her husband that she’d really like a day to herself to relax while he took the kids out of the house for a day.

However, when Mother’s Day rolled around, he got their family tickets to an event. She spent the entire day out with the kids while he stayed home playing video games.

“It was fun, and me and the kids had a good time, but it irked me that he gave me the exact opposite of what I’d asked for,” she explained.

For Father’s Day, her husband asked her for something similar to her Mother’s Day request. He loves playing video games, so he asked if he could eventually be left alone to game in his office after spending a bit of time with the kids on Father’s Day.

She decided to give her husband a taste of his own medicine.

“Instead, I got him and the kids cards for an arcade an hour away with a ton of tokens,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.