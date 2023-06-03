Her Husband Invited His Friends Over For Dinner At The Very Last Minute, And When She Asked Him To Go Out And Buy Wine For Them, He Freaked Out

Have you ever had a partner, family member, or roommate invite someone to your house at the last minute?

It can be really stressful, especially if your place is a bit messy. While some people say they don’t care, it can still be pretty bothersome.

One woman’s husband recently blew up on her for wanting their house to look nice after he invited friends over at the very last minute.

She and her husband are both in their late 20s. She works from home and typically clocks out around 4:00 pm.

The other day, her husband told her around 2:30 pm on a weekday that he invited a couple over after work, and they’d be getting there at 6:00 pm.

She immediately felt a bit frazzled. Although she had met her husband’s friend two to three times, she had never met his wife, and they’d never been to her house.

Thankfully, her husband told her they’d bring some food, so she wouldn’t have to worry about cooking. They settled on having pizza and wine.

Once she clocked out of work around 4:15 pm, she got right to tidying. Her husband told her she didn’t have to do anything since they’d all be casually hanging out.

“I [explained] that I would like to run some bleach in the toilets and a mop on the floor as I don’t know these people, and they have never been to our house before,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.