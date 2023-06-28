Her Husband Just Revealed To Her That He Never Considered Her To Be Attractive And Only Went Through With Marrying Her Because It Made Him Feel Too Bad To Break Up With Her

This 36-year-old woman has a husband who is 42, and they got married 4 years ago, though they have been with one another for 6 years in total.

She does believe that she is “conventionally attractive,” and she really does make an effort in regard to her appearance.

She is educated, in great shape, and has a really wonderful personality. She wants you to know this because of something her husband recently revealed to her that left her feeling shocked.

As for her husband, he’s quite successful and the kind of man who can get along with anyone that he meets.

Right after they did get married, they moved from Canada to Europe for her husband’s job. She was entirely supportive of his career move and walked away from her career, the city she loved, and her friends in order to be with him.

In the country she lives in now, she is attempting to create her own business, and she doesn’t speak a lot of the local language.

But, back to her husband, he has issued her a few apologies on several recent occasions because they don’t have a romantic side to their relationship at all.

“He’s told me it’s not normal for him, and it was different with other women in the past,” she explained.

“He’s used to being with “really beautiful women.” He’s also said recently that he was never attracted to me in that way but didn’t want to break up with me when we first started dating…I told him he should have ended it then because now I live a lie and gave up everything to support him.”

