Her Husband Makes A Lot Of Money, But He’s So Stingy He Gets Their Groceries From Food Banks

There are many people out there who make a lot of money with a very sizable salary and are still frugal. It’s understandable, and it’s always better not to spend more than you make. But being too stingy when you don’t have to be can certainly annoy those around you.

One woman has been troubled with her husband after he’s repeatedly gone to food banks for their household groceries, even though he makes a lot of money.

She’s been married to her husband for 17 years. Other than the occasional bump in the road, they have a great relationship.

Her husband makes much more money than her, so he’s considered the main provider in their household.

She’s a part-time teacher taking college classes, so most of her income goes toward paying her tuition.

Meanwhile, her husband’s salary increases their household income to around $200,000 annually. The average income for their area is closer to $50,000 a year.

“One ongoing issue we have is my husband’s frugality,” she explained.

“He likes to control my spending and have the final say on how he uses his earnings. It’s worth mentioning that I’ve never used any of his income and have no intention to do so.”

She’s especially upset with her husband because he frequently goes to food banks to get their groceries.

