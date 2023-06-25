Her Husband Threatened To “Put Her In The Ground” After He Met One Of Her Male Friends From Work

This 28-year-old woman dated her 33-year-old husband for four months before he proposed to her. Then, just two months later, they tied the knot.

So, they have since been married for about a year and a half now. But she admitted that their union has been pretty challenging.

After they first got married, her husband wanted her not to work and to just stay home since he had already earned enough money to support her, their house, and all of their expenses.

She was really opposed to that idea, however, because she knew that she would just be cooped up in the house and would probably go insane.

“I also knew that there would be a lot more pressure on me to maintain the house– specifically cleaning– because I think my husband suffers from undiagnosed OCD,” she explained.

“It’s to the point where if our house isn’t immaculate, and if he finds a small piece of dirt or anything, he will become very angry and start ranting about how the house is ‘becoming filthy’ and I need to clean the entire house again, even if it’s 11:00 p.m.”

That’s why she ultimately turned down her husband’s idea after they tied the knot. And now, she works a part-time job– which has resulted in her husband being less harsh on her.

Nonetheless, he does still expect her to clean the house a minimum of twice each week since she is just working part-time “out of her own free will.”

But just yesterday, after her husband decided to visit her job, there was a much bigger issue than just keeping up with the house cleaning.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.