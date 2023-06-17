Her Husband Told Her That She Does Absolutely Nothing Around Their House, So She Decided To Stop Cleaning

A mom of two kids shared a video on TikTok documenting the state of her home after she stopped cleaning for several days. The video went viral, receiving 17.7 million views and counting.

Lindsay (@lindsaydonnelly2) decided to prove a point to her husband after he told her that she did not make any contributions to the household.

“My husband made a comment that I did nothing around the house. So for two days, I really did nothing around the house,” she wrote in the text overlay of the video.

In the clip, every room of the house was in disarray. There were toys and papers littered all over the kitchen floor, cluttered countertops, and dirty dishes in the sink and on the dining table. Plus, the living room sofa was covered with piles of laundry.

Then, Lindsay showed off their bathroom, which wasn’t in much better condition. There were bath toys in the tub, more mounds of clothing, and hair products scattered across the sink vanity.

In the caption of the video, she wrote, “Then I left town for a girls trip…” accompanied by the hashtag #marriagehumor.

Most of the comments expressed criticism toward Lindsay’s husband and praised Lindsay for sharing about a situation that is an unfortunate reality for too many wives and mothers.

Lindsay made a follow-up post with her husband to explain to TikTok viewers that he has apologized since then.

She also revealed to her husband that her original video went viral and didn’t want his feelings to be hurt if he ever saw it since many negative comments were directed at him. Lindsay concluded the follow-up post by stating that he was actually a “really good husband.”

