Her Husband Walked Out On Her A Week Ago And Said He Needed Space To Decide If He Wants A Divorce, But He Keeps Reaching Out To Her And Playing “Mind Games”

This 29-year-old woman and her husband, who is 32, just separated about a week ago. Since then, he has moved all of his belongings out of their house and gone to live with his parents.

“And his parents and I don’t get along, so I am sure they’re enjoying it,” she said.

Every day since her husband moved out, however, he will text her to ask if she is okay. On top of that, he asks that she not hook up with anyone until their divorce is finalized and believes it’s important for mutual respect.

Her husband even claimed that if she hooked up with someone while they were still married, then he would never be able to look at her the same again. Plus, he said there would be absolutely no chance of them ever getting back together if she did that.

So, she simply did not respond to that text message. But then, her husband reached out twice and asked her to have dinner with him for his birthday, which is tomorrow.

That honestly just confused her, though. She has no idea what his intentions are, being that he was the one who left her and decided to end their marriage.

“So I asked if he was trying to reconcile our marriage or talk about divorce matters,” she recalled.

But her husband just said they didn’t have to do either of those things if she didn’t want to. In fact, he swore that he just wanted to go to dinner.

Still, since her husband asked her out to eat so spontaneously, she started to wonder if he was trying to play mind games. And now, it kind of seems like he is.

