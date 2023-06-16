Her Husband’s New Female Friend Has Infiltrated Her House And Marriage, And It Is Driving Her Insane

This 28-year-old woman and her husband, who is 29, have been together for four years and married for nearly two years now.

But about four months ago, her husband met a 23-year-old woman at work who is now his best friend. And ever since then, her husband has been forcing his friend into their lives, and it is driving her insane.

For context, her husband has Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and the woman he met at work has ADHD.

Apparently, the woman grew up living a very sheltered life since her family was extremely strict. So, her husband’s friend was home-schooled and never went to college.

As a result, the woman still acts very childish and does not know how to behave like a fully-functioning adult. And this behavior is only exacerbated since the woman still lives with her parents, who control basically her entire life.

“My husband felt bad for the woman because no one in their department could stand her. So, he’s taken her under his wing, and she never leaves his side,” she recalled.

About three months ago, however, she also started working at her husband’s company– just in a different department. Still, her husband really wanted her and the woman to be friends.

That’s why he kind of started forcing them to spend time together. First, her husband volunteered her to teach the woman how to drive. Then, he would make all three of them hang out once, sometimes twice, a week in addition to their breaks at work.

Over time, the constant hangouts only escalated, too. In fact, for the past month, her husband’s new friend has been staying at their house three to four nights each week so that way they can drive the woman to work. And she was not even in on that decision; her husband just kind of informed her it was happening.

