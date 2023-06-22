Her Makeup Artist Canceled On Her The Night Before Her Wedding And Lied To Her About The Reason Why So She Could Book Another Job With A Different Bride

Planning a wedding has so many bits and pieces to it, and it also requires a lot of trust in other people to help pull it all together.

Whether it be a photographer, a florist, or a makeup artist, you are relying on these people to help create your big day. What would you do if one of these services was canceled on you the day before your wedding?

TikTok creator Abby Stevens (@abbystudnicka11) shares the story of when her makeup artist canceled on her right before her wedding and how she found out she was lying to her.

“I was not going to talk about this,” Abby says, “but everyone kept telling me that I should warn other brides. So this is me warning other brides about the signs that I should’ve seen before I got to this point.”

On Friday evening, while Abby was getting ready for her rehearsal dinner, she received a text from her makeup artist who claimed that she couldn’t make it to her wedding because she had COVID-19 and would send another makeup artist to take her place.

While this was obviously stressful and bad news for Abby, she was also understanding, knowing that getting COVID is a big deal and there was nothing she could do to change the situation.

The replacement makeup artist came to do Abby’s makeup before the wedding ceremony, and so far, nothing was out of the ordinary.

Because of a few red flags that Abby had already noticed from her original makeup artist prior to her canceling on her, she asked her friend if she could keep tabs on her Instagram account, just in case the makeup artist wasn’t being truthful.

The day after the wedding ceremony, Abby’s friend texted her. She told Abby she was hesitant to tell her about it, but she did find out that the original makeup artist actually worked at another wedding on the same day as Abby’s!

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.