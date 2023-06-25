Her Mom Freaked Out On Her For Signing Up For Only Online College Courses

When college students had to start taking online classes during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people couldn’t stand it and hated the online format.

However, there’s still a population of students who love taking online classes and those who actually need online classes to get other things done throughout the day.

One young woman recently signed up for online community college courses because of her busy job schedule, and her mom gave her grief about not attending school in person.

She’s 20 years old and lives with her mom. Since she was 18, she had to take on paying a lot of the household bills and rent because her mom struggles to keep a job and only works between two to four hours a week.

Meanwhile, she works 30 to 35 hours a week at a fast-food restaurant and recently got promoted.

Because of all the responsibilities she’s had to take on, she didn’t go to college at 18 as many teenagers do. However, her mom has been pushing her to enroll for a while now. Her mom originally wanted her to start classes for the Spring 2023 semester, but because of bills and having to purchase a new car, she knew it would be too much of a financial burden.

After giving it some thought, she reluctantly decided to sign up to take classes for the Fall 2023 semester at her local community college.

“I just felt pressured to choose something because I’m tired of arguing about it,” she explained.

“The rent and bills are not going to go away, so I need to still maintain full-time hours at my job, and I can’t be at two places at once, so I figured the best solution is to do fully online classes. Doing full-time school and full-time work both in person is just setting myself up for failure, in my opinion.”

