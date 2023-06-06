Her Mom Offered To Drive Her To High School For The Last Week Of Her Senior Year, And It Made Her Cry

Graduating from high school is a huge milestone in life that comes with significant changes. You’re starting the beginning of a new chapter and being launched into the unknown.

The end of high school means that you’re entering adulthood, and suddenly, you realize your entire childhood is behind you. So it’s no wonder that high school graduations are such an emotional time.

A TikTok user named Samantha (@samanthaspenard) shared a video describing a brief moment that occurred between her and her mom before her last week of high school.

The eleven-second clip went viral, racking up two million views. In the video, Samantha filmed herself crying and explained her emotional state in the video’s text overlay.

“Today, I was in the car with my mom, and she turns to me and says, ‘Do you want me to drive you to school next week?’ And I go, ‘Why do you need to?’ And she goes, ‘Well, it’s your last week of high school, I figured I’d drive you just one last time, just like I did after all these years,’ that broke me.”

Samantha’s mother wanted to give her one last ride to school before sending her off into the real world.

Several TikTok users resonated with Samantha’s video and expressed how much they wished they could experience those small precious moments again.

“Me, a 23-year-old woman who is in the workforce (as a teacher), wanting my mom to drive me to work,” commented one user.

“My grandma picked me up every day from school since I was in preschool, and I had to switch to online my senior year and realized she never picked me up. Again, she picked me up on my first day of senior year, but I fell ill and never returned. That was the end of the era,” wrote another.

