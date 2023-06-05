Her Mom Rearranged Her Entire Apartment Without Asking, So She Exploded On Her And Made Her Leave

If you’ve moved out of your parent’s house and into your own place, you most likely know what it’s like to have a parent visit your new house or apartment and want to change or fix everything.

One woman is fed up with her mom after she rearranged her entire apartment without her permission, so she forced her to leave.

She’s 24 years old and has never had a great relationship with her 56-year-old mom. She and her sister have had issues with their mom because she doesn’t respect their boundaries or privacy.

However, she’s kept in touch with her mom over the years. She recently went on a 10-day vacation, and her mom offered to house-sit her apartment and water her plants. She was grateful that her mom was willing to do that for her and accepted her offer.

Before leaving for her trip, she had to specifically remind her mom not to change anything in her apartment.

“I did reiterate to her that I did not want her reorganizing, redecorating, or changing anything about my apartment,” she recalled.

Her mom laughed off her request and told her to stop being dramatic.

Well, when she returned home a few days ago, she certainly had something to be dramatic about. Her apartment had been turned upside down.

“All of my furniture is rearranged; every single item in my apartment was now in a different spot,” she said.

