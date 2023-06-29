Her Mom’s Mad That She Won’t Give Her The Money That She’s Been Saving To Buy A New Car, Because Her Mom Wants To Use That Money To Go On Vacation And Pay For Her Sister’s College

This 21-year-old woman has recently graduated from college and has been doing her best to save up enough money to buy herself a car. She has been financially responsible throughout school, working full-time and taking out loans to cover her tuition costs.

Her 43-year-old mother and 46-year-old father have also helped her out when it comes to textbook costs and other supplies. But while she was grateful for their support throughout the years, she now feels like this aid is being used against her.

After graduating, she began working full-time at her job and was able to receive a pay raise and a bonus. Since then, she has been able to save enough of her own money to be able to afford a down payment on a car.

She was really excited about this and was looking forward to telling her parents, assuming they would be proud of how responsible she was being. Her parents couldn’t afford to buy her a car when she first started driving because they were putting away a good amount of money for her future.

She was also looking forward to being able to commute to work easier, without having to rely on rideshares and coworkers.

Yet, as soon she shared her exciting news, her mom was immediately upset and began claiming that rather than using her savings toward a car, she should have used them to pay back her mom and dad.

“To be honest, I was dumbfounded. My mom said they wanted to take a nice vacation and put some money towards my younger sister’s college fund, who is 17,” she explained.

She tried to explain to her mom how using her savings towards a car would be super beneficial and allow her to save money on Uber fees. Her mom argued, however, that a car payment would be just as much, and she wouldn’t be saving much money anyway.

She then asked her father what he thought about the debate, and having a notorious passive personality, he simply sided with her mother. So, she became really angry, frustrated, and upset with her parents over this, wanting to use her hard-earned money towards herself.

