Her Mother-In-Law Asked Her Husband For $15,000 To Allegedly Go On Vacation, But Then She Exposed Her Mother-In-Law For Lying

Family members borrowing money can turn into something very messy and stressful.

One woman had to put her foot down after her husband continually gave his mother large sums of money even though she wasn’t financially struggling.

She’s 33 and married to her 31-year-old husband, Matteo. They’ve been together for three years and got married four months ago.

When they first started dating, she noticed that Matteo’s mom would call him up and ask him to send her money.

It wouldn’t be a light loan of $20 or something like that. Instead, his mom would ask him for thousands of dollars.

“He told me that she had been doing it for years, but he didn’t care because he had a high-paying job and had the disposable income to give her money,” she said.

My father-in-law is a successful businessman in his city, and I was told that they had joint accounts, so I always found it a bit odd that she asked her son for money.”

When she and Matteo got engaged, she told him about how she was uncomfortable with the large amounts of money he gave his mom when she didn’t seem to need it to survive. She encouraged him to end it, and he began refusing to give his mom money.

However, a few days ago, his mom started calling him for money again. She recently called Matteo and asked for a whopping $15,000 so she could go on vacation.

