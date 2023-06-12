Her Nephew Made Her Daughter Cry At Her Own Birthday Party, So She’s Going To Exclude Him From Future Events

This 33-year-old woman has an 8-year-old daughter named Jill, and her 35-year-old sister has a couple of kids around the same age as Jill.

Her sister has a 9-year-old son named Nick, an 11-year-old son named Fin, and a 7-year-old daughter named Lily.

She is super close with her sister, and they have something in common in that her daughter Jill and her sister’s son Nick both are autistic.

Jill recently celebrated her 8th birthday, and Jill came to her to ask if she could have a party at their home.

Jill has always struggled to make friends, but she managed to make a couple of good friends this year in school, and Jill wanted to invite her friends.

After she said yes to the party, Jill went and invited her 10 friends to come. Jill also asked if she could invite some of her cousins to the party, and she said yes to that too.

But then Jill said to her that she wanted Lily to be there, but she would feel bad not to invite Nick or Fin, as she didn’t want them to feel excluded.

On the day of Jill’s party, Fin decided to skip, but her sister did show up with Nick. Essentially, her sister forced Nick to attend the party because Fin pretty much never gets invited to anything.

So, Nick did come dressed as a Jedi, even though Jill’s party was not themed at all. Her sister mentioned the only way she could convince Nick to come was if she allowed him to wear the costume, so she caved.

