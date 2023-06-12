Her Parents Just Had Another Baby, But They Still Want To Retire Early, So They’re Forcing Her To Split Her College Fund With Her Little Brother

This 17-year-old girl is about to be a senior in high school, which is why she has been preparing to apply to colleges in just a few months.

She has also already selected various schools to which she wants to submit applications– the majority of which are state schools– and has even gotten organized with a comprehensive spreadsheet.

Apparently, she created a spreadsheet that contains information about all of her prospective schools, including tuition expenses and the cost of living for students at each institution.

“I also have functions on the sheet that show how well I would be able to afford it using my college savings account that my parents have, as well as my own general savings,” she explained.

About a year and a half ago, though, her 40-year-old mother and 41-year-old father welcomed her new baby brother into the world.

And she recently learned that she would actually be getting less money for college due to her younger sibling.

It all began earlier this week when she approached her mom to talk about college and pulled up her spreadsheet.

At that point, her mom claimed she needed to adjust her spreadsheet functions to account for only half of her college savings account– since, apparently, her parents planned to give their new son the other half of her college fund.

Now, she was quite shocked after her mom said that– especially because her parents will have over 16 years to save up for her brother’s college fund.

