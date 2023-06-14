Her Roommate Took Cuttings Of Her Plants Without Asking Her Permission And Wouldn’t Stop After She Spoke To Her About It

This girl has a new female roommate who just moved into her home not too long ago. About a month into living with her new roommate, she realized that the plants she keeps began looking like pieces were missing and as if someone had cut them.

This all began with just one or two plants at first, so she brushed it off and didn’t take too much note of it.

After a week went by, she took a look at her pothos plant, which only had 4 leaves to begin with, and saw that there were only 3 leaves left.

Clearly, someone had snipped off that 4th leaf, which was the newest leaf on this particular plant.

“I decided to ask everyone in the house about it,” she explained. “The new girl admitted to it. I told her it’s okay but to ask next time.”

“Fast forward three weeks, and more cuttings are missing, it’s becoming noticeable even on my mature plants that are quite full! I knew it was her doing this, but I had never seen what she is doing with them.”

She then borrowed something from her roommate, and when she was ready to return it, her roommate was not around.

She took it upon herself to put the item back in her roommate’s bedroom. When she walked into her roommate’s room, she spotted 15 different containers with various cuttings that had all been taken from her house plants.

In addition, there were 6 bottles of water that contained more cuttings from her plants.

