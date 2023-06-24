Her Roommate’s Mom Keeps Contacting Her To Talk As If She’s A Pen Pal, And She Wants To Ask Her Roommate To Put A Stop To It

This 28-year-old woman currently has a roommate named Jack, who is 23.

But Jack only recently moved to her area from another country. So, they have only known each other for about three months.

And just a few weeks ago, while she was in the kitchen and Jack was in the lounge, she heard as he started a video call with his mom.

Not long afterward, Jack’s mom started asking about the noise in the kitchen, and he explained how she– his roommate– was just washing some dishes.

“Then, Jack’s mom very loudly and very excitedly asked if she could meet me, and Jack sent sorry and pleading eyes over my way,” she recalled.

So, she reluctantly walked over to say a quick hello to Jack’s mom– who she claimed was actually very lovely.

The woman was also really glad to know that she was there from overseas, too, meaning she could provide Jack with advice.

Anyway, after that video chat, all was well. But one week later, she received a random WhatsApp message from an unknown number.

Apparently, the sender was asking if she knew where Jack was because he was late for a video call. And after reading that, she was quickly able to deduce that the messages came from Jack’s mom.

