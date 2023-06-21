Her Sister Cut Her From The Bridal Party Before Not Allowing Her To Have A Plus One, So Now She’s Skipping Out On Attending Her Wedding

When you have a complicated history with your siblings, figuring out what you want to do for their big milestones in life is hard.

One woman has decided she doesn’t want to go to her sister’s wedding because of how she’s treated her since they were kids.

She’s 30-years-old, and her sister is 35. Her sister will be getting married this fall. When her sister got engaged a year ago, she was asked to be a bridesmaid in the wedding. But when her sister started sending around bridesmaid proposal boxes, she didn’t get one.

She ended up being cut from her sister’s bridal party. Although she was hurt, she didn’t say anything because she didn’t want to be seen as selfish and wanted to let her sister do her thing.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time her sister has disappointed her. They’ve had a rough relationship since they were kids, and her sister has treated her poorly for a long time.

“She has done some very wicked things to me,” she said.

For instance, her sister was a young mom and had a baby when she was 15-years-old. Her sister told her that if she babysat her niece after school for a while, she’d give her her old car for her 16th birthday.

After babysitting her niece every day for a year, her sister sold the car and told her to get over it.

On top of being excluded from the wedding party, she hasn’t been invited to any of the pre-wedding events, like wedding dress shopping, but the other women in her family have.

