Her Sister Freaked Out On Her After She Gave Her Niece A Treat That She Made For Her Roommate’s Dog

This 20-year-old girl has a 28-year-old sister named Jane, and Jane has a 9-month-old daughter named Lucy.

A couple of days ago, her mom Sarah, Jane, and Lucy all came to her house to hang out with her.

Now, her roommate has a dog, and when it’s hot out, she enjoys making treats for the dog. The treats are frozen and are made up of oats, peanut butter, and bananas.

“They are entirely edible for humans,” she explained. “It’s literally a banana, a scoop of peanut butter, and a cup of oats. That’s it.”

“Anyways, Lucy was fussing, and Jane tells me that she’s in the teething process and asked if I could freeze some of the baby food for when she needed to eat in an hour or so.”

“I agreed and asked if she wanted to give Lucy a frozen peanut butter oat ball. Jane agreed, and Lucy loved it.”

2 hours after her family arrived at her house, her roommate got home along with her dog. Her roommate then opened up their freezer and took out one of the treats.

She instantly noticed that Jane was getting all weird. She and her mom asked Jane what was going on, and Jane wanted to know if the treat she gave Lucy was something she made for her.

She replied back to Jane that the treats were actually made for her roommate’s dog, but it’s perfectly ok for humans to eat.

