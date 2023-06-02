Her Sister-In-Law Is Trying To Wear A White Dress To Her Wedding, So Her Fiancé Wants To Wait To Kick Her Out On The Day Of Their Wedding Instead Of Calling Her Out Earlier

When it comes to being a guest at a wedding, especially a female guest, there is one golden rule – don’t wear white!

Many believe that a woman who wears white to another woman’s wedding could be considered trying to upstage or take away attention from the bride on her special day.

One bride gave her bridal party the option to pick out their own bridesmaid dresses as long as they were all the same color. However, after discovering what her sister-in-law was planning on wearing, she’s considering kicking her out of her wedding.

She’s 28 years old and will be marrying her fiancé very soon. When choosing who they’d ask to be in their wedding party, they decided they both wanted their siblings involved. So, her 32-year-old sister-in-law will be one of her bridesmaids.

Unfortunately, her sister-in-law has been a real pain during the wedding planning process.

Her sister-in-law has been throwing fits over little things during the wedding planning, has acted like a middle school bully around her other bridesmaids, is spreading rumors about her, etc.

“I’m very lucky that my friends are smart and emotionally mature enough to see through her, but it is absolutely bizarre to me that this grown woman is acting this way,” she said.

The latest issue with her sister-in-law has been surrounding the bridesmaids’ dresses. Her two wedding colors are blush and lavender, and she told her bridesmaids they could pick out their own dresses as long as they followed the color scheme.

When her sister-in-law picked out her dress, she refused to show it to her because she “doesn’t need anyone’s approval.” When her fiancé asked to see the dress, his sister showed him a picture of a dress on a website, but it wasn’t the actual dress.

