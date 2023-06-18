Her Sister Is Accusing Her Of Ruining Her Family And Her Chance At Being Happy After She Told Her Sister’s Ex To Let Her Go

When a close friend or family member goes through a difficult divorce or breakup, it can be challenging to figure out how much or how little advice you should give them.

One woman recently upset her older sister after telling her ex that he should let her go instead of trying to maintain a toxic relationship for the sake of their kids.

She’s 20-years-old and has a 28-year-old sister named Vicky. Vicky was in a nine-year relationship with her partner Joe and had two young kids with him. They broke up a year ago after Vicky found out Joe had been cheating on her while she was eight months pregnant.

After the breakup, Vicky moved across the country to live with their parents, and Joe eventually followed her.

“Joe moved out to the same state and got his own place in an effort to try and keep the family together,” she explained.

“My parents were very supportive of them trying to work things out for the sake of the children. Things seemed to be going well; Vicky and the kids would go stay with Joe on his days off.”

Throughout this time, whenever Vicky asked her for relationship advice, she told her to be careful when it came to Joe because she didn’t trust him and lost respect for him due to his previous affair.

Now, she lives in the same area as Vicky, Joe, and her parents because she and her boyfriend recently moved after discovering they’re expecting their first child. Unfortunately, a week ago, she and her boyfriend saw Joe at a restaurant with another woman when they went out to dinner.

“I took photos and sent them to Vicky, telling her that I do not know what the context is, [but] it definitely looked like a date,” she recalled.

