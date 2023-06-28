Her Sister’s New Husband Touched Her Chest Just Two Days Before Her Sister Married Him, And She’s Waiting For The Honeymoon To Be Over To Tell Her Sister The Truth

This 30-year-old woman has a little sister who is 4 years younger than she is, and her sister just got married.

Sadly, neither she nor her dad approve of her sister’s new husband. She believes her sister’s husband has exhibited a ton of red flags all along that her sister just ignored and went along with.

For instance, her sister’s husband is a very heavy drinker and lies a lot. He also is quite into women and tends to make extremely uncomfortable comments.

In the weeks leading up to her sister’s wedding, she did her best to try to lay out all of her concerns to her sister’s face, and it went terribly.

But then, just two days before her sister was supposed to tie the knot, their family was taking a photo together when her sister’s husband reached out and grabbed her chest. He then laughed over what he had done.

In the moments leading up to her sister’s husband doing this, he had his arm around her waist and then just snuck his hand up further.

She wishes she called him out or even slapped him, but instead, she did nothing. She was just so shocked that she couldn’t even do anything or react.

“I was so shocked and ashamed, so I laughed (like an idiot),” she explained. “No one saw it, and I didn’t bring it up to my husband until later, and he was floored.”

“Now we’re waiting for them to get back from their honeymoon, and I am so anxious. My sister and I have been really close for years, but I don’t know how this is going to work.”

