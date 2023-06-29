Her Stepsisters Have Been Excluding Her From Family Fun Because Of Her Unapproachable, Ugly Face

Have you ever been accused of having a scary or intimidating resting face?

Some of us may look upset or bored when we relax the muscles in our faces and stare off into space. It’s something out of our control that can usually be laughed off!

One woman’s stepsisters have been excluding her from family fun and say it’s because of her unapproachable resting face.

She’s 29 years old and has two stepsisters in their early 20s named Angie and Sierra. Her mom married their dad two years ago, and adjusting to her new family has taken some time. She doesn’t see them often since she lives on her own a few hours away and mostly goes home for holidays.

Angie and Sierra were always quite cold towards her, and she could never understand why. She figured it could be because of their age difference or their having different interests. They never accepted her invitations whenever she tried inviting them out with her. Things became even more uncomfortable for her when her stepsisters started hanging out with her 22-year-old brother, but not her.

A few months ago, while on a family trip, Angie and Sierra continued to do things without her. Then, finally, while at dinner, her parents confronted all of them for not spending time together.

“Angie and Sierra said they didn’t want to spend time with me because I wasn’t approachable,” she recalled.

“I’ll admit I have ‘RBF’ and often get lost in thought. I apologized and said I’d make an effort to be conscious of my face.”

However, her stepsisters’ comments about her being unapproachable have bothered her since returning from their vacation. She decided to talk to some other people in her life about whether or not they agreed with her stepsisters.

