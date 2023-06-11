Her Teen Daughter Is Now Following A Vegan Diet And Got Super Angry With Her After Eating A Piece Of Bread Toasted In Bacon Grease

With all the different diets and nutrition programs to follow these days, it’s no wonder people are starting to try them out at a younger age. For instance, if you’re a parent, has one of your kids ever decided they suddenly wanted to be a vegetarian?

One woman’s teenage daughter recently decided to follow a vegan diet and got super angry with her after eating a piece of bread she toasted in bacon grease for breakfast.

She’s 35-years-old and is the mom of two teenagers. She has an 18-year-old son named Jonah and a 16-year-old daughter named Ashli.

Jonah has been eating a keto diet for a while now, which she doesn’t mind because he still eats the meats and vegetables she prepares. Ashli, however, recently told her she wants to follow a vegan diet. She told Ashli that was fine and that she’d buy her more produce and beans.

However, she told Ashli she wouldn’t pay for vegan eggs or fake meat products because they were more expensive. Ashli will also be responsible for buying the appropriate vitamins she needs.

Ashli became upset and accused her of not caring about her or the animals because she funds Jonah’s keto diet. She explained it’s because Jonah still eats what she prepares for the rest of the house, but Ashli was still angry and has been snippy with her since their argument.

Things got really tense between her and Ashli the other morning at breakfast. She prepared a separate fruit salad for Ashli to eat because she and Jonah would have bacon.

After frying up the bacon, she toasted a couple of pieces of bread in the bacon grease like she does most times she makes bacon. She never intended for Ashli to eat this toast, but unfortunately, she did anyway.

“I was busy cleaning up the kitchen when I heard screaming,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.