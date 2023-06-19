Her Teen Sister Keeps Using The Excuse That She’s Adopted For Her Bad Behavior, So She Called Her Out

Do you know someone who always uses the same excuse anytime they’re caught doing something bad?

One teenager recently had to scold her sister after she continuously used the fact that she’s adopted as an excuse for her bad behavior.

She’s 17 and has a 15-year-old sister named Leah. She and Leah are both adopted. She is the daughter of her parents’ close family friends and was adopted when her birth mom passed away. Leah was adopted through a closed adoption, so she knows nothing about her birth mom.

Although Leah doesn’t know anything about her birth parents, their adoptive parents have always done their best to reassure her that they loved her dearly but didn’t have the means to care for her.

Since she and Leah entered high school, Leah has been having some major academic and behavioral struggles.

“Leah has constantly been stealing other people’s work,” she explained.

“Multiple teachers have requested parent meetings because Leah does not contribute in groups and plagiarizes from her classmates by taking pictures of their work without permission and copying. Leah always uses the fact that she’s adopted and doesn’t know her birth mom as an excuse.”

Her parents have tried reasoning with Leah and have offered to pay for her to see a therapist, but they haven’t made any progress. She’s tried to have much more serious talks with her sister, reminding her that she won’t be able to get into college like she had planned if she keeps messing up in school.

Last week, things got worse when Leah had to take a chemistry final in school. As a reward for her class’s good behavior, her chemistry teacher allowed them to use a page of notes during the test.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.