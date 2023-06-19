Her Very First Date Started With The Guy Flirting In His Bed With Another Girl, And Ended With Her Being The Designated Driver To Both Of Them

Your first date ever as a teenager is a special and exciting moment. It’s often an experience you’ll remember for years to come.

TikToker Jordan (@jordanconstantine) is talking about the very first date she went on with a guy when she was 16-years-old, and it was definitely memorable. Unfortunately, it didn’t pan out the way she had expected.

The date ended up with her being the designated driver to the guy and another girl he was already hanging out with.

When she was growing up, Jordan’s parents were really strict, but she convinced them to let her go on a date with a guy she had met through mutual friends at a party.

The guy was 18-years-old and had asked her on a date to play putt-putt golf. Jordan told her mom she would be home by 9:00 PM.

He asked if she could pick him up since he didn’t have a car, so she drove 45 minutes to his house. When she rang the doorbell, his mom answered the door and informed Jordan she was just in time because he was in his room with another girl.

Of course, Jordan was confused. When she reached his bedroom, she saw he was in bed with a girl, and they were looking at his phone and flirting with each other.

He introduced the girls to each other and told Jordan there had been a change of plans. Instead of going to play putt-putt, they wanted to go to a bar.

In her head, Jordan was freaking out because she was only 16-years-old, but on the outside, she remained calm and went along with the new plan.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.