Her Wedding Was Completely Traumatic Because Everything Went Wrong, And She Wishes She Had Just Done Something Smaller Instead

Every couple that is getting married wants every detail of their wedding to be perfect. After all of the money, time, and energy spent on planning a huge ceremony, you don’t want anything to go wrong.

TikTok creator Ayumi (@ayumi.lashley) shares how she and her husband’s wedding kept having things go wrong the entire night, and now she wishes they had just planned a smaller wedding instead.

Although her beautiful wedding was picture perfect on the outside looking in, everything that happened behind the scenes was a disaster. For starters, an outdoor photoshoot was supposed to take place, but due to the weather, it had to be moved inside. The lighting in the venue was not the best, but the couple was still able to get some nice photos.

Ayumi’s daughter was only 1 year old at the time, and the night before the wedding, she got an extremely high fever, and they had to take her to the hospital.

Luckily she was well enough to attend the wedding but was obviously still not feeling well and spent the majority of the night screaming. Also, the day before her wedding, Ayumi’s celebrity makeup artist canceled on her, which left her scrambling for last-minute solutions.

Many of the couples’ friends and family did not show up to the ceremony, even though they had previously RSVP’d and said that they would be there. This meant that the couple had paid for extra plates and seats that were not even used!

One of the most important parts of the wedding reception is the dinner that you serve your guests. The couple had asked for a lovely salmon dinner, but instead, they were brought some sort of beef stew that the bride disliked so much she couldn’t even eat it! Even after all of these misfortunes, the night was not over yet.

When you get an entire family in one place, there are bound to be some arguments or disagreements. After the wedding, family members began to fight, resulting in some having to go to the ER due to injuries. Some guests were also sick, and some got into car wrecks.

After this crazy and exhausting evening, the couple was excited to get to their hotel room to rest. However, of course, it would not be that simple!

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.