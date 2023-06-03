Here Are A Couple Of Activities That Are Good For Younger Kids To Participate In, And No, We’re Not Talking About Loading Them Up With A Ton Of Extracurriculars

Parents always worry about their kids and want what’s best for them. It’s just part of the job description. So to ensure their children receive the best, parents will try to cram in as much structure and organized learning as possible.

However, participating in a bunch of extracurricular activities might not be the advantage you think it is.

When kids are being carted off to one activity after another, they’re always on someone else’s timeline and never have the opportunity to take charge of their own day. So what should you have them do instead?

Giving your child time to play by themselves using whatever toys they want can actually help develop their social and emotional skills.

Let your child play with simple toys and lead their own activity, whether by themselves or with friends and siblings. Not every minute of their lives needs to be immersed in something traditionally educational.

Time away from adults telling them what to do is also very valuable. When they’re constantly receiving guidance from an adult, kids won’t get to learn how to make decisions for themselves.

As a parent, one can assume that you want to shield your child from getting hurt in any way. But as hard as it may be to hear, you need to let your child take risks. It’s crucial to their growth and development.

And by risks, we don’t mean allowing kids to engage in activities that are dangerous. Some examples of appropriate risky behavior include biking down a hill at high speeds, climbing a tree, playing with tools, and wrestling.

Participating in these activities helps kids manage fear. It’s easier said than done but try to refrain from stepping in and warning your kids to be careful when they’re practicing new tricks on a skateboard or hanging upside down on the monkey bars.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.