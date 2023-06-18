Here Are Some Affirmations To Help You Gain More Confidence In Your Relationship, No Matter What Stage You’re At

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Whether you have just started dating someone or have been with your partner for decades, relationships are seldom easy. And throughout the course of your romance, you and your partner will encounter different obstacles that continue to challenge and test you.

Of course, some of the cornerstones of relationship success include factors such as consistent communication, honesty, trust, and understanding.

But on the personal side of things, it can also help to nurture your mind– easing anxiety and reassuring yourself that things will work out in the face of adversity.

That’s why countless people have turned to affirmations when dealing with situations of all sorts– from career roadblocks and familial conflict to healing past trauma wounds.

However, you might not know that affirmations are also great for relationships, helping you to increase your confidence and fuel optimism.

So, we’ve compiled a list of different affirmations that can help you no matter what relationship stage you’re in.

Affirmations For New Lovebirds

Entering a new relationship can be terrifying. Many people are hesitant to open up out of fear that the romance might not work out and they will be left feeling super vulnerable. Others are concerned about being accepted for who they are or having their boundaries respected by their new partner.

