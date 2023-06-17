Here’s How You Can Give Yourself A Red Carpet Worthy Ponytail

Do you want to achieve a voluminous and chic-looking ponytail? This look seems simple to achieve, but without the right technique, it can be a lot harder than it looks.

This is especially true for my fellow thin-haired girlies, who cannot seem to get their ponytails to look like anything other than a single piece of string coming off the back of their head.

Chris Appleton has styled the hair of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande and has nailed down a technique that transforms an ordinary hairstyle into a glamourous one.

People all over the internet of all hair types are testing out his method and seem to be achieving great results.

Here’s the secret: the red carpet-ready ponytail isn’t actually one ponytail; it’s two! The way that these two ponies work together with this technique gives your hair a lot more volume than an ordinary ponytail would.

Take your hair and split it up into two sections, creating a top half and bottom half, almost as if you were about to create a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Take the top section of your hair, pull it together into a ponytail, keeping it pretty loose, and once it’s secured with an elastic, clip it onto the top of your head to get it out of your way. Next, create a low ponytail with the bottom section of your hair.

Once your two ponies have been created, take the top pony, loosen it if need be, and flip it inside itself. This move creates a bit of a twist that is going to pull the look together in the end. Next, take the bottom pony through the opening in the top pony. Tighten both to reveal the finished look.

TikTok creator Betsy Moulthrop (@breakfastatbetsys) attempts this fashionable hairstyle and achieves it with ease in her tutorial.

