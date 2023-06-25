Here’s How You Can Style Your Throw Pillows In A Way That Reflects Your Personality

Throw pillows increase the luxury levels of any space and help create a cozier atmosphere. It seems easy enough to add throw pillows to your couch. You might think it’s just a simple matter of purchasing a few cushions and arranging them on the sofa.

However, it’s actually a lot more complicated to style throw pillows than you think it is. You must consider pillow sizes, materials, textures, patterns, and colors to find ones that will actually match your home. Not just any old pillow will do!

So if you want to know how to coordinate throw pillows together in a way that fits the style of your home and reflects your personality, take a look at this brief guide.

Choose Three Colors

The color scheme of your living room will determine the palette of your throw pillows. First, pick one main color, and from there, select two other shades that will complement the first one.

Even if you’re going for a minimalistic, neutral theme, you can still make it interesting. Look for throw pillows in solid shades but have them vary slightly in color. For example, you could try pairing dark gray, light gray, and white together.

Mix And Match Patterns

There are so many designs to choose from, which can definitely make this task overwhelming. But the key is always to pick patterns that share a dominant color.

You are more than welcome to organize different prints together, such as polka dots with stripes. Just make sure they both follow a similar color palette.

