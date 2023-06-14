He’s Been With His Girlfriend For 2 Years, And He Recently Caught Her Going Out With Another Guy On A Date

This 25-year-old guy has a girlfriend who is 26, and they have been together for the last 2 years.

A week ago, he and his girlfriend rented a beachside apartment for a little vacation, and when he was coming back from the beach one day, he wanted to make them a reservation for dinner.

His girlfriend handed him her phone so he could use it to call the restaurant he wanted them to go to.

Instead of hitting the button to use her phone to make a call, he hit the button for messages, and he could see that his girlfriend was messaging a guy to go out on a date with him.

His girlfriend had apparently gone to pick this guy up at the train station, so he instantly confronted her about these messages.

When he did say something to his girlfriend, she promised that they didn’t do anything, and as soon as this guy got into her car, she “regretted” everything.

His girlfriend also promised that she drove the guy home, which was a 2-hour trip, and she said that they never got out of the car.

He absolutely considers this to be cheating on him. He ended up going back through his own messages with his girlfriend on the day she went out on a date, and she was acting suspiciously that day.

His girlfriend lied to him and claimed to have been hanging out with her female friend, and she also didn’t get back to his messages as quickly as she usually does.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.