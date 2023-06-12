He’s Been With His Wife For A Decade, And She Just Changed Her Mind About Wanting Kids, Which Has Broken His Heart While Making Him Wonder About Leaving Her

It is crucial for younger couples to be honest about whether they want to have children. If you have a burning desire to become a parent or are unsure if you’ll ever be ready to have kids, it’s imperative that you constantly communicate to your partner how you feel about the subject as time goes on.

One man is unsure of what to do after his wife and partner of 10 years suddenly changed her mind and decided she doesn’t want to have children.

He’s 28, and his wife is 29. They’ve been together for a decade and have always talked about buying a house and having kids one day. After getting married, they began making their dreams a reality. They bought a house, and he felt like all of the pieces were falling into place.

His wife has a young niece who has spent a few weeks at their home during her summer break, so they’ve both gotten a small taste of parenthood. Although he felt he and his wife were on the same page for years, she suddenly changed course and told him that she didn’t want to have kids.

His wife also has no interest in other forms of having children, like through adoption or surrogacy. She claims she doesn’t want to have anything to do with kids in the future. Ever since his wife dropped that bombshell on him, he feels lost.

“Having kids has always been a dream of mine, and it’s absolutely heartbreaking to hear that she no longer wants them,” he explained.

“I love my wife with all my heart, but I feel like I’m giving up on a lifelong dream and a whole other aspect of my life staying with her.”

He’s unsure what his next move should be, as he doesn’t want to go through life trying to convince her to have children when it’s her choice not to have them.

Additionally, he wants to avoid making her feel like she’d be forced to have kids.

