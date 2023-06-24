He’s Considering Breaking Up With His Girlfriend Because She Waited Months To Tell Him About Scheduling Major Plastic Surgery 

This 29-year-old guy met his 24-year-old girlfriend online, and they started dating about four months ago.

And according to him, their communication, chemistry, trust, and intimacy were just off the charts throughout the first two months of their relationship. They even started to say, “I love you,” and he felt like practically everything was perfect.

But then, while they were out having dinner and drinks, he watched as his girlfriend received a flurry of text messages from her best friend that was clearly distressing.

So, after about an hour of pushing, he finally got his girlfriend to fill him in on what was happening.

She was apparently very nervous to answer him, and her lip was actually quivering. Then, his girlfriend finally blurted out how her friend, Sarah, wanted to know if she had told him about her plastic surgery plans yet.

At that point, he wasn’t sure how to respond to that news and just looked back at his girlfriend, pretty confused. Then, she started to explain the situation.

“Okay, sometime next month, I’m going to South America for two to three weeks to get lipo and a BBL,” his girlfriend explained.

“I am going with my mom and cousin. This is something I’ve wanted for five-plus years, and my mom got this prior to our meeting as a gift.”

After hearing his girlfriend out a bit more regarding why she wanted to get plastic surgery in the first place, he admitted that he was initially sad to learn how she felt about herself.

